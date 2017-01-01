Did IEBC deploy faulty BVR kits to CORD strongholds for voter registration? KALONZO speaks

Tuesday January 17, 2017 - CORD leaders have warned the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) against deploying faulty Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) kits to CORD strongholds.





This is after it emerged that many BVR gadgets which were deployed to Mombasa for voter registration were faulty and some had bad batteries.





Led by former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, CORD leaders urged IEBC to ensure the...



