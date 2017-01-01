Did IEBC deploy faulty BVR kits to CORD strongholds for voter registration? KALONZO speaks

..kits work to have as many voters as possible registered in the next 30 days.





“We expect that the BVR kits will work to ensure more voters are registered to participate in the August polls.”





“We don’t want a situation where we are told that the kits have collapsed,” said Kalonzo.





The former VP urged Kenyans to turn up in large numbers and exercise their democratic right to register as voters and vote on August 8th to ensure they send the Jubilee administration home.





