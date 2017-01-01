Details of MUDAVADI/ JOHO meeting in Mombasa that everyone is talking about - GAME OVER!

Wednesday January 4, 2017 - After promising to unite the Opposition under the National Super Alliance (NASA) to face Jubilee as one team during his installation as Luhya Spokesman on Saturday , Amani National Congress (ANC) leader, Musalia Mudavadi, made the first stop at the doorstep of Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho yesterday.





Mudavadi met the Mombasa Governor at Serena Hotel in a bid to bring him on board to guarantee victory for the Opposition in the August 8th polls.





The two discussed a number of issues, and more importantly, how to remove President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, from power in...



