Details of MUDAVADI/ JOHO meeting in Mombasa that everyone is talking about - GAME OVER!

Wednesday January 4, 2017 - After promising to unite the Opposition under the National Super Alliance (NASA) to face Jubilee as one team during his installation as Luhya Spokesman on Saturday, Amani National Congress (ANC) leader, Musalia Mudavadi, made the first stop at the doorstep of Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho yesterday.
Mudavadi met the Mombasa Governor at Serena Hotel in a bid to bring him on board to guarantee victory for the Opposition in the August 8th polls.
The two discussed a number of issues, and more importantly, how to remove President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, from power in...
