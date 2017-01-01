Declaration Officer Job in Kenya

Vacant Position: Declaration Officer





Main Purpose of Job: To accurately prepare and process error free customs entries on behalf of the company within the laid down legal and statutory requirements for the customs clearance procedure.





Key Responsibilities





1. Effective IDF Applications Processing

· Collect or receive Proforma and / Commercial Invoice files from the Client Service Department

· Scrutinize and ensure the Import Declaration Forms and documents are all correct

· Effectively establish appropriate HS codes and incoterms

· Accurately enter Import Declaration Form data in the KENTRADE system

· Coordinate IDF application fee payments and approval in the system

· Ensure processed IDFs are dispatched to the clients or respective Client Service team for pre-shipment inspection purpose

2. Ensure Effective Declaration Process

· Promptly procure customers’ manifests from the airline handling centers for airfreight and the shipping lines for sea freight through the Client Services department, Mombasa Operations Team or any other source as applicable.

· Confirm and re-confirm HS codes used at IDF application for suitability

· Compare and ensure manifested details tally with the shipping documents

· Ensure stock of bonds are managed and tallied effectively and cancellation monitored daily.

· Ensure the Customs entries are prepared with Zero errors

· Prepare and make declarations of customs entries within agreed service levels

· Promptly communicate discrepancies/ issues to HoD Declaration when necessary

3. Data Management

· Ensure data has been entered accurately into the Simba system

· Ensure taxes payables have been captured correctly

· Follow up and ensure taxes have been prompt paid

· Monitor and ensure entries have been processed at the Document Processing Centre once payment has been made

· Perform quality assurance on work processed

· Identify and escalate recurring or consistent problems with systems functionality

4. Provide Administrative and Departmental Support

· Regularly provide advice to Clients, Client Services team on Tax estimates as per the KPIs

· Promptly provide information on HS codes, Tariff classification and IDF preparation to relevant managers as required

· Effectively handle all issues arising from disputes over tariff and valuation at any stage of clearance

· Maintain professional working relationship with internal and external customers and colleagues.

· Ensure departmental and individual objectives are achieved

· Plan, schedule and actively participate in departmental meetings

· Establish, prioritize and present departmental action plans for meeting

5. Stakeholder Engagement

· Effectively liaise with Stakeholders, Clients, Customs, KEBS, KPA, CFS’s, Shipping lines and staff from same and other departments to ensure accurate entry and procedures

· Correspond efficiently with the stakeholders (including and not limited to KENTRADE, KRA, KEBS, Banks etc.) using the respective systems

· Effectively monitor current market trends in regards to customs and other stakeholders and sensitize the Company appropriately

6. Client Services Support

· Effectively handle customer queries and disputes and proactively follow through to resolution

· Promptly investigate and resolve customers’ complaints and escalate if appropriate to the HoD Declaration.

· Establish and process the required permits as required

· Provide advice to clients on the required permits and processes

· Effectively respond to Kentrade and all customers’ issues arising from the IDF applications under process.

· Promptly hand over files to the Client Services team for cargo movement follow up after IDF application

· Promptly prepare tax estimates for the Customers and Client Services Department

Other Specialist Training or Certifications

· EACFFPC / KRATI/ KESRA Certification

· Single Window, TRADEX and KENTRADE with vide usage of TRADEX and KENTRADE

Minimum Years of Relevant Experience

· At least over 3 years of experience

· Experience and full understanding of Airfreight and Sea freight clearance procedures

Skills & Competencies

· Excellent knowledge of KENTRADE, TRADEX, ASYCUDA and TANCIS online systems

· Excellent Interpersonal skills

· Excellent communication skills

· Information management skills

· Attention to detail