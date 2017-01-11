DAVID NDII’s speech at RAILA ODINGA’s meeting sends Twitter into a meltdown.

Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - Economist David Ndii has been the talk of the town after his speech at Bomas during an Opposition gathering.





The Daily Nation Columnist slammed the Jubilee Government claiming it has institutionalized looting and urged the opposition to unite and front one candidate ahead of the August 8th General Elections.





He also thanked the opposition for ‘Keeping Hope Alive’ noting that the Government wanted to kill the Opposition so that they can loot in peace.





He reiterated that a significant amount of the Eurobond proceeds was embezzled because there is nothing to show of it.





His speech elicited mixed reactions among....



