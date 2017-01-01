Data Coordinator Job in Nairobi

Duma Works is recruiting a Data Coordinator in Nairobi for Generation Kenya.

Generation is a global youth employment programme that helps provide young adults the opportunity to build successful careers and change their life trajectories.

In Kenya, they have successfully launched three training programmes: Financial Services Sales, Retail and Restaurant Services and Distributed Sales.

Two further programmes – Call Centre Agents and Sewing Machine Operators – are launching this year. They are seeking a talented data coordinator interested in leading the collection and analysis of all of the data across their programme (currently 4,000 graduates) based in Generation’s head office in Nairobi.

The Data Coordinator will report to the Generation Kenya Programme Manager.

The Data Coordinator will be responsible for end to end delivery of all student and employer data across all of Generation’s cohorts (past, present and future).

· Application and mobilisation data.

· Training attendance data.

· Graduate placement data and

· Employer ROI data.





Responsibilities





Data Management

· Taking full ownership of the global database tool through large-scale data validation (total graduates expected to reach 12,000 by the end of 2017): ensuring data are entered on time, accurate and complete.

· Being primary point of contact between Generation Kenya and delivery partners, students and employers for all data requirements.

· Keep all student and employer data is up to date, and reflected correctly on Generation Kenya dashboard.

Data Training and Support

· Training and management of Generation program and centre staff – ensuring staff (coaches, teaching assistants, centre managers, program coordinators) are fully trained in using the global tool before any cohort begins

· Providing a platform for providing IT support, and ensuring compliance with Generation’s data collection tools and processes across all centres.

Data System Design

· Communicate successes and challenges to global Generation Digital Team, providing updates on the use of the database, any bugs and potential improvements

· Maintain permission status of all Generation and centre staff to protect student and employer information.

Data Analysis and Problem Solving

· Conduct analysis of data on a daily basis, including the use of Alteryx and Tableau.

· Pre-empt problems in program at all phases (mobilisation, training and placement) using outputs from the data.

· Validate all incoming data to ensure its accuracy, taking early steps to rectify inconsistencies in the data.

Continuous Improvement

· Collecting, synthesizing and responding to feedback on the data inputs and outputs to the local and global Generation teams.

· Problem-solving on updates to data requirements and operational improvements.





Skills / Mindset Required

· Bachelor’s degree in data analysis or a related field.

· 1-3 years of direct supervisory management experience.

· Experience in data collection and analysis, including experience in Excel (experience in other programs e.g., Access, Stata, SPSS, Sequel would be beneficial).

· Experience in IT management and capability building.

· Able to lead interactions and meetings with centres and Generation team.

· “Do-er” mindset, with a passion for the start-up environment, fast changing priorities and achieving challenging goals.

· Well-developed sense of attention to detail.

· Interest in working in a fast growing organization and being an integral part of aggressive scale.

· A positive, solutions-oriented attitude, drive for excellence, and ability to be a team player.





Apply

Cover Letter and detailed CV are to be sent by email to apply@dumaworks.com marking the subject as “2646”, Your Full name & Phone number e.g. 2646 Barack Obama, +2547xxxxxxxx. If you don’t follow these instructions, your application will not go through.

Deadline for receiving applications: 3rd February 2017

N.B.* You will receive a confirmation email and an alert to take a basic screening test over SMS or online. The email with the test may not arrive immediately. Please be patient. The email/SMS test will typically be 5-8 questions to help us understand your background. Regular SMS rates apply to the test. If you have any issues with the process, please reach out to +254702093793.

If you apply and don’t meet these minimum qualifications, we won’t be able to forward your application to the employer.