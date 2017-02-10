Data Clerk Job in Kenya

PrIYA Study Project –” PrEP Implementation among Young Women and Adolescent Girls”

Position: Data Clerk

Reporting to: Study Coordinator & Principal Investigator

Location: Kisumu

Essential requirements:
·         Must have a bachelor degree in mathematics or statistics
·         Minimum one year experience in data entry
·         Proficient in excel in generating and analyzing study reports
·         Team player with ability to work closely with other study staff
·         Experience in RedCap and/or ODK will be an added advantage
·         Language skills: fluency in English and Kiswahili and/or Luo
·         Excellent communication skills: Must be able to communicate regularly with the study team via email and Skype

Duties and responsibilities
·         Preparing weekly clinic reports
·         Data cleaning
·         Data entry
·         Data analyses
·         Abstracting project data from clinic records
·         Uploading data to server
·         Respond to data queries as requested
·         Support study nurses for consenting procedures as required
·         Support study nurses with data collection activities
·         Track laboratory samples as needed

Applications must include the followings:
·         Complete CV with 2 referees indicating their day telephone contacts and e-mail contacts
·         Relevant certificates and testimonials

Send your application addressed to the PRINCIPAL INVESTIGATOR, KNH and CV to the email priyadataclerk@gmail.com by 10th February, 2017.

   

