Data Clerk Job in Kenya
Position: Data Clerk
Reporting to: Study Coordinator & Principal Investigator
Location: Kisumu
Essential requirements:
· Must have a bachelor degree in mathematics or statistics
· Minimum one year experience in data entry
· Proficient in excel in generating and analyzing study reports
· Team player with ability to work closely with other study staff
· Experience in RedCap and/or ODK will be an added advantage
· Language skills: fluency in English and Kiswahili and/or Luo
· Excellent communication skills: Must be able to communicate regularly with the study team via email and Skype
Duties and responsibilities
· Preparing weekly clinic reports
· Data cleaning
· Data entry
· Data analyses
· Abstracting project data from clinic records
· Uploading data to server
· Respond to data queries as requested
· Support study nurses for consenting procedures as required
· Support study nurses with data collection activities
· Track laboratory samples as needed
Applications must include the followings:
· Complete CV with 2 referees indicating their day telephone contacts and e-mail contacts
· Relevant certificates and testimonials
Send your application addressed to the PRINCIPAL INVESTIGATOR, KNH and CV to the email priyadataclerk@gmail.com by 10th February, 2017.