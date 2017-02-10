Data Clerk Job in Kenya

PrIYA Study Project –” PrEP Implementation among Young Women and Adolescent Girls”





Position: Data Clerk





Reporting to: Study Coordinator & Principal Investigator





Location: Kisumu





Essential requirements:

· Must have a bachelor degree in mathematics or statistics

· Minimum one year experience in data entry

· Proficient in excel in generating and analyzing study reports

· Team player with ability to work closely with other study staff

· Experience in RedCap and/or ODK will be an added advantage

· Language skills: fluency in English and Kiswahili and/or Luo

· Excellent communication skills: Must be able to communicate regularly with the study team via email and Skype





Duties and responsibilities

· Preparing weekly clinic reports

· Data cleaning

· Data entry

· Data analyses

· Abstracting project data from clinic records

· Uploading data to server

· Respond to data queries as requested

· Support study nurses for consenting procedures as required

· Support study nurses with data collection activities

· Track laboratory samples as needed





Applications must include the followings:

· Complete CV with 2 referees indicating their day telephone contacts and e-mail contacts

· Relevant certificates and testimonials



