Customer Service Officer Job in Kenya
Industry: Service
Salary: 30k – 45k
Our client is a fast growing moving company providing innovative moving solutions for local individual and corporate clients as well as international relocations.
They seek to hire a young vibrant like-minded, innovative and creative Customer Service Officer.
Responsibilities
· Man the front office and ensure order in the office
· Keep customers satisfied and informed about the products or services offered
· Answer customer questions and provide accurate information for all inquiries
· Research, respond and resolve customer issues in a timely & efficient manner.
· Deal with customer’s complaints
· Escalate incidents and problems to the respective teams
· Send out marketing materials to existing and potential customers.
· Maintain customer records efficiently and organize the customer database for future reference.
· Receive visitors and guide them through the organization
· Participate in the organization of events at the organization
· Assist with administration activities.
Qualifications
· Diploma in Business Management
· 1 years experience in Customer service / Administrative role.
· Excellent problem solving skills.
· Excellent Communication skills, both oral and written
· Presentable and an outgoing personality
· Administrative writing and reporting skills
· Ability to multi-task and get things done to completion
· A Team player with a positive attitude and good interpersonal and communication skills
· Ambitious, hard working and creative, willing to see himself/herself first as a MOVER and thereafter as a digital marketing executive.
· Results oriented
How to Apply
If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Customer Service Officer) to jobs@corporatestaffing.co.ke before 7th February 2017.
Kindly indicate current/last salary on your CVN.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing. Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted