Customer Service Officer Job in Kenya

The Kenyan DAILY POST 16:00

Title: Customer Service Officer

Industry: Service

Salary:  30k – 45k

Our client is a fast growing moving company providing innovative moving solutions for local individual and corporate clients as well as international relocations.
They seek to hire a young vibrant like-minded, innovative and creative Customer Service Officer.
Responsibilities
·         Man the front office and ensure order in the office
·         Keep customers satisfied and informed about the products or services offered
·         Answer customer questions and provide accurate information for all inquiries
·         Research, respond and resolve customer issues in a timely & efficient manner.
·         Deal with customer’s complaints
·         Escalate incidents and problems to the respective teams
·         Send out marketing materials to existing and potential customers.
·         Maintain customer records efficiently and organize the customer database for future reference.
·         Receive visitors and guide them through the organization
·         Participate  in the organization of events at the organization
·         Assist with administration activities.

Qualifications
·         Diploma in Business Management
·         1 years experience in Customer service / Administrative role.
·         Excellent problem solving skills.
·         Excellent Communication skills, both oral and written
·         Presentable and an outgoing personality
·         Administrative writing and reporting skills
·         Ability to multi-task and get things done to completion
·         A Team player with a positive attitude and good interpersonal and communication skills
·         Ambitious, hard working and creative, willing to see himself/herself first as a MOVER and thereafter as a digital marketing executive.
·         Results oriented

How to Apply
If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Customer Service Officer) to jobs@corporatestaffing.co.ke before 7th February 2017.
Kindly indicate current/last salary on your CV
N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing. Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno