Customer Service Officer Job in Kenya

Title: Customer Service Officer





Industry: Service





Salary: 30k – 45k





Our client is a fast growing moving company providing innovative moving solutions for local individual and corporate clients as well as international relocations.

They seek to hire a young vibrant like-minded, innovative and creative Customer Service Officer.

Responsibilities

· Man the front office and ensure order in the office

· Keep customers satisfied and informed about the products or services offered

· Answer customer questions and provide accurate information for all inquiries

· Research, respond and resolve customer issues in a timely & efficient manner.

· Deal with customer’s complaints

· Escalate incidents and problems to the respective teams

· Send out marketing materials to existing and potential customers.

· Maintain customer records efficiently and organize the customer database for future reference.

· Receive visitors and guide them through the organization

· Participate in the organization of events at the organization

· Assist with administration activities.





Qualifications

· Diploma in Business Management

· 1 years experience in Customer service / Administrative role.

· Excellent problem solving skills.

· Excellent Communication skills, both oral and written

· Presentable and an outgoing personality

· Administrative writing and reporting skills

· Ability to multi-task and get things done to completion

· A Team player with a positive attitude and good interpersonal and communication skills

· Ambitious, hard working and creative, willing to see himself/herself first as a MOVER and thereafter as a digital marketing executive.

· Results oriented





How to Apply

jobs@corporatestaffing.co.ke before 7th February 2017. If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Customer Service Officer) tobefore 7th February 2017.

Kindly indicate current/last salary on your CV

N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing. Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted