Customer Relations Manager Job in Kenya

Artcaffe Coffee & Bakery Limited

Customer Relations Manager

We are looking for a highly efficient and proactive person to handle our digital marketing and public relations.
The experienced candidates should possess the following:
·         Have at least a Diploma in Public Relations and should recently have held an active post in social media management.
·         Have experience in event planning and coordination.
·         Have excellent interpersonal skills and have the ability to train and lead a team.
·         A background in the hospitality industry will be an advantage.
·         Knowledge of foreign languages will be an advantage.
·         Creative and able to work under pressure
·         Excellent organizational skills and attention to detail;
·         Problem-solving skills and diplomacy;
·         Ability to manage budgets;
·         Flexible and adaptable approach
·         Good contacts

 How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CVs with cover letter with the position they are applying for as the e-mail subject by 30th January 2017 to hr@artcaffe.co.ke.

They should indicate their current and expected salary on their CVs. Interviews are currently on going.

   

