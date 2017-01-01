Customer Relations Manager Job in Kenya

Customer Relations Manager Job in KenyaJobs and Careers 15:14
Customer Relations Manager
We are looking for a highly efficient and proactive person to handle our digital marketing and public relations.
The experienced candidates should possess the following:
· Have at least a Diploma in Public Relations and should recently have held an active post in social media management.
· Have experience in event planning and coordination.
· Have excellent interpersonal skills and have the ability to train and lead a team.
· A background in the hospitality industry will be an advantage.
· Knowledge of foreign languages will be an advantage.
· Creative and able to work under pressure
· Excellent organizational skills and attention to detail;
· Problem-solving skills and diplomacy;
· Ability to manage budgets;
· Flexible and adaptable approach
· Good contacts
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CVs with cover letter with the position they are applying for as the e-mail subject by 30th January 2017 to hr@artcaffe.co.ke.