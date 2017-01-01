Customer Relations Manager Job in Kenya

Artcaffe Coffee & Bakery Limited





Customer Relations Manager





We are looking for a highly efficient and proactive person to handle our digital marketing and public relations.

The experienced candidates should possess the following:

· Have at least a Diploma in Public Relations and should recently have held an active post in social media management.

· Have experience in event planning and coordination.

· Have excellent interpersonal skills and have the ability to train and lead a team.

· A background in the hospitality industry will be an advantage.

· Knowledge of foreign languages will be an advantage.

· Creative and able to work under pressure

· Excellent organizational skills and attention to detail;

· Problem-solving skills and diplomacy;

· Ability to manage budgets;

· Flexible and adaptable approach

· Good contacts



How to Apply

hr@artcaffe.co.ke . Interested and qualified candidates should send their CVs with cover letter with the position they are applying for as the e-mail subject by 30th January 2017 to





They should indicate their current and expected salary on their CVs. Interviews are currently on going.