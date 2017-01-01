Customer Care Officer Vacancy in Kenya

Job Title:  Customer Care Officer

Reports To: Admin Manager

Main Purpose of the Job (Job Summary): A customer care officer is the primary point of contact between a business and its customers. If customers want to place an order, find information, get advice, return a purchase or make a complaint, they will invariably talk to a customer service officer.

Main Responsibilities
·         Making sure every customer who comes through the door leaves happy,
·         Provides help and advice whenever they can.
·         Answering queries and offering information,
·         Involves a lot of interaction with the general public (as well as with colleagues) .
·         Keep up-to-date with all the latest products and promotions so you can explain it to customers who may be interested.


Job Requirement
·         At least Diploma holder in Customer Service/ business Admin/ business management or related course.
·         Customer service experience
·         Proficiency in computer skills
·         At least 2 years’ relevant working experience
·         High degree of integrity, a team player with effective communication skills
·         Knowledge of customer service principles
·         Ability to interact at all levels.
·         Ability to handle pressure.
·         Confidence and self-assurance.
·         Excellent planning and organizational skills.

If qualified send CV only quoting the job title on the subject (CUSTOMER SERVICE OFFICER) to  jobscglltd@gmail.com stating the expected salary.

Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

   

