Customer Care Officer Vacancy in Kenya

Job Title: Customer Care Officer





Reports To: Admin Manager





Main Purpose of the Job (Job Summary): A customer care officer is the primary point of contact between a business and its customers. If customers want to place an order, find information, get advice, return a purchase or make a complaint, they will invariably talk to a customer service officer.





Main Responsibilities

· Making sure every customer who comes through the door leaves happy,

· Provides help and advice whenever they can.

· Answering queries and offering information,

· Involves a lot of interaction with the general public (as well as with colleagues) .

· Keep up-to-date with all the latest products and promotions so you can explain it to customers who may be interested.





Job Requirement

· At least Diploma holder in Customer Service/ business Admin/ business management or related course.

· Customer service experience

· Proficiency in computer skills

· At least 2 years’ relevant working experience

· High degree of integrity, a team player with effective communication skills

· Knowledge of customer service principles

· Ability to interact at all levels.

· Ability to handle pressure.

· Confidence and self-assurance.

· Excellent planning and organizational skills.





If qualified send CV only quoting the job title on the subject (CUSTOMER SERVICE OFFICER) to jobscglltd@gmail.com stating the expected salary.