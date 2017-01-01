CRISTIANO RONALDO’s message of hope to children of war-ravaged Syria (VIDEO)

Tuesday, January 3, 2017 - Real Madrid talisman and Portugal national team captain, Cristiano Ronaldo, released a video on his social-media platforms calling the children affected by the Syrian conflict “the true heroes” and telling them, “Don’t lose your hope.”





The 31-year old also made a “generous donation” as an ambassador of the London-based Save the Children international organization to help provide food, clothing and medical care for families in Syria.





While Ronaldo asked Save the Children not to discuss details of his donation he added that it “will help us provide much-needed relief to children from Aleppo and across Syria.”





Watch the video below.



