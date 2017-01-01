Credit Manager Job in Nairobi Kenya

Career Opportunities at RVR



Rift Valley Railways (RVR) Ltd is in the middle of a Ksh. 25 Billion (USD.287M) turnaround process with major investments going towards expanding and modernizing the fleet, improving rail infrastructure, introducing high-end technology with a vision of becoming the premier rail and logistics provider.



Exciting career opportunities in Finance department has risen and we now seek to recruit a strategic, committed & results driven person.



Credit Manager









1 Post



Purpose: Based in Nairobi, the individual will manage and oversee the company’s customers both in Kenya and Uganda by ensuring payment is fully and timely received for services rendered.



Duties and Responsibilities

Continuous review and implementation of the credit risk policies and procedures

Managing the credit management function and oversee the credit control function

Ensure customers’ accounts are reconciled to the SAP system statements.

Ensure freight invoices are timely delivered to customers.

Ensure Superior Customer Experience to all internal and external clients

Prepare weekly cash collection forecasts and monthly debtors and collection reports.

Minimize customer disputes related to freight services

Ensuring smooth monthly and yearly financial closures

Preserve customer documents to facilitate availability of future records

Ensure contract terms relating to finance are fully adhered to and implemented

Academic & Professional Qualifications

Bachelor of Commerce (B.COM - Finance) degree or its equivalent

Must have CPA (K)

Credit control and debt management background

Minimum of 5 years’ experience at supervisory level

Knowledge, Experience and Skills

Knowledge of ERP

Application and exploitation of IT

Customer Relations management

Negotiation Skills

Relevant experience in the logistics industry is an advantage

Corporate collections experience

Computer Literate – Excel essential

How to Apply:



