Credit Manager Job in Nairobi Kenya

Career Opportunities at RVR
 
Rift Valley Railways (RVR) Ltd   is in the middle of a Ksh. 25 Billion (USD.287M) turnaround process with major investments going towards expanding and modernizing the fleet, improving rail infrastructure, introducing high-end technology with a vision of becoming the premier rail and logistics provider.
 
Exciting career opportunities in Finance department has risen and we now seek to recruit a strategic, committed & results driven person.   
 
Credit Manager 


1 Post
 
Purpose: Based in Nairobi, the individual will manage and oversee the company’s customers both in Kenya and Uganda by ensuring payment is fully and timely received for services rendered.
 
Duties and Responsibilities
  • Continuous review and implementation of the credit risk policies and procedures
  • Managing the credit management function and oversee the credit control function
  • Ensure customers’ accounts are reconciled to the SAP system statements.
  • Ensure freight invoices are timely delivered to customers.
  • Ensure Superior Customer Experience to all internal and external clients
  • Prepare weekly cash collection forecasts and monthly debtors and collection reports.
  • Minimize customer disputes related to freight services
  • Ensuring smooth monthly and yearly financial closures
  • Preserve customer documents to facilitate availability of future records
  • Ensure contract terms relating to finance are fully adhered to and implemented
Academic & Professional Qualifications
  • Bachelor of Commerce (B.COM - Finance) degree or its equivalent
  • Must have CPA (K)
  • Credit control and debt management background
  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience at supervisory level
  • Knowledge, Experience and Skills
  • Knowledge of ERP
  • Application and exploitation of IT
  • Customer Relations management
  • Negotiation Skills
  • Relevant experience in the logistics industry is an advantage
  • Corporate collections experience
  • Computer Literate – Excel essential
How to Apply:  


Suitably qualified applicants should submit their application letters, with detailed CVs including a day time contact phone number and email address citing current and expected salary(MUST) & relevant job title on the subject line to:- recruitment@rvr.co.ke

Note: The deadline for submitting application is before by close of business on 19th January 2017

NB: In the event that you are successful, we will require that you provide us with a certificate of Good Conduct that is not more than 6 months old.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

   

