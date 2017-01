Credit Manager Job in Nairobi Kenya

recruitment@rvr.co.ke

Suitably qualified applicants should submit their application letters, with detailed CVs including a day time contact phone number and email address citing current and expected salary(MUST) & relevant job title on the subject line to:-The deadline for submitting application is before by close of business on 19th January 2017In the event that you are successful, we will require that you provide us with a certificate of Good Conduct that is not more than 6 months old.Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted