Credit Manager Job in Nairobi Kenya

Our client a well-established Sacco Licensed by SASRA on outskirts of Nairobi is looking for a highly committed and motivated professional for the position of the Credit Manager .

Primary Responsibility: The Credit Manager will reporting to the Chief Executive Officer and will be responsible for providing strategic leadership and technical support in credit management, reviewing non-performing assets book and developing appropriate strategies to ensure timely recovery of amounts due, with minimum loss exposure.



Key Responsibilities

Provide leadership in development, implementation and review of credit management strategies

Oversee the entire lending process including continuously reviewing credit policy in line with changing trends

Provide appropriate inputs at Board and Management Committees’ level to ensure appropriate measures are taken to rectify any identified gaps in the lending process.

Critically review all non-performing facilities and develop appropriate strategies to ensure recovery of the amounts due in an efficient and cost effective manner.

Design and implement processes of monitoring and rehabilitating delinquent accounts, in order to ensure that PAR is below regulator’s recommended rate

Maximizing recoveries from written off accounts.

Ensure the recovery of outstanding amount and ensuring the process of realization of securities is handled procedurally in order to avoid delay through intermittent ligation while at the same time ensure that the defaulting client’s rights are respected in order to avoid potential risk exposure to society through litigation or adverse publicity.

Undertake periodic review of securities held against all non-performing facilities in order to ensure these are perfected and that no dilution happens during the debt recovery period.

Plan and coordinate the debt recovery process with various service providers (Lawyers, Valuers and Auctioneers) in order to avoid undue delay and recovery costs escalation.

For cases in court, ensure the relevant evidence in support of Sacco’s case is properly documented, shared with the key stakeholders in good time and ensuring these witnesses are well prepared with factual information for the relevant case

Providing periodic reports to Management and respective Board Committee on the recovery status of each non-performing facility, with clear recommendations on the way forward or closure.

Liaising with the Head of Finance to ensure appropriate adjustments are made to the provisions for bad & doubtful debts per the required guidelines in order to comply with IFRS requirements.

Motivate the credit team so that it can achieve set targets in line with business goals