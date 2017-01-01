Credit Manager Job in Nairobi Kenya

Credit Manager Job in Nairobi KenyaJobs and Careers 03:11
Our client a well-established Sacco Licensed by SASRA on outskirts of Nairobi is looking for a highly committed and motivated professional for the position of the Credit Manager.
Primary Responsibility: The Credit Manager will reporting to the Chief Executive Officer and will be responsible for providing strategic leadership and technical support in credit management, reviewing non-performing assets book and developing appropriate strategies to ensure timely recovery of amounts due, with minimum loss exposure.
Key Responsibilities
- Provide leadership
in development, implementation and review of credit management strategies
- Oversee the entire
lending process including continuously reviewing credit policy in line
with changing trends
- Provide appropriate
inputs at Board and Management Committees’ level to ensure appropriate
measures are taken to rectify any identified gaps in the lending process.
- Critically review
all non-performing facilities and develop appropriate strategies to ensure
recovery of the amounts due in an efficient and cost effective manner.
- Design and implement
processes of monitoring and rehabilitating delinquent accounts, in order
to ensure that PAR is below regulator’s recommended rate
- Maximizing
recoveries from written off accounts.
- Ensure the recovery
of outstanding amount and ensuring the process of realization of
securities is handled procedurally in order to avoid delay through
intermittent ligation while at the same time ensure that the defaulting
client’s rights are respected in order to avoid potential risk exposure to
society through litigation or adverse publicity.
- Undertake periodic
review of securities held against all non-performing facilities in order
to ensure these are perfected and that no dilution happens during the debt
recovery period.
- Plan and coordinate
the debt recovery process with various service providers (Lawyers, Valuers
and Auctioneers) in order to avoid undue delay and recovery costs
escalation.
- For cases in court,
ensure the relevant evidence in support of Sacco’s case is properly
documented, shared with the key stakeholders in good time and ensuring
these witnesses are well prepared with factual information for the
relevant case
- Providing periodic
reports to Management and respective Board Committee on the recovery
status of each non-performing facility, with clear recommendations on the
way forward or closure.
- Liaising with the
Head of Finance to ensure appropriate adjustments are made to the
provisions for bad & doubtful debts per the required guidelines in
order to comply with IFRS requirements.
- Motivate the credit
team so that it can achieve set targets in line with business goals
- Manage, supervise
and coordinate the operations of credit operations
Qualifications and Competencies
- Bachelor’s degree in
Finance, Accounting, Banking or other related subject while professional
qualifications in CPA and Credit Management will be an added
advantage.
- Minimum of 3 years’
relevant experience in credit administration or loan management gained
from working at management level in the field of financial institution or
microfinance
- Strong analytical
skills, excellent communication, negotiation skills and interpersonal
skills, focused, self-driven and attentive to detail.
Application Procedure
Interested and qualified candidates are invited to submit detailed curriculum vitae by 10th January 2017 indicating current remuneration and expected remuneration to: bmwangi@skillsglobal.co.ke
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.