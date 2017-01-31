Credit Controller Job in Kenya

Our client, Kenya’s premier Building & Interior Design Product Distributor with multiple branches across the country is currently looking to recruit a Credit Controller .





The successful candidate MUST be a CPA finalist with great experiences working in a similar role at a dynamic company.



Key Responsibilities:

· Co-ordination of billing process.

· Ensure that VAT specification per client are met.

· Assist with debt collection.

· Ensure bills are dispatched to clients on a timely manner.

· Assist with requisitions of credit notes.

· Ensure accurate filling of invoices on a daily & monthly basis.

· Ensure accurate allocation of business receipts.

· Prepare ad hoc information on clients and fee information.

Qualifications:

· Must be a CPA finalist.

· Must have relevant experience working in a fast paced corporate/services environment as a Credit Controller.

· Must be able to work under pressure.

· Must be able to work independently.

· Must have excellent interpersonal skills.

· Must be well presentable.

· Entirely proficient in Microsoft Office & accounting software.

· Must be a natural problem solver.

Monthly gross salary: Ksh. 60,000 – 80,000/= (Approx. 600 – 800 USD) depending on skills and experience



Deadline: 31st January 2017



Applications:



To apply, please follow the link:

