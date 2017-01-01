Credit Controller / Accountant Vacancy in Kenya

Credit Controller / Accountant





To maintain a low net bad debt and reduce risk.

Key Tasks & Responsibilities

· Managing the payable accountants’ team.

· Checking and verifying Creditors.

· Checking and verifying Foreign Currencies creditors.

· Checking and verifying of out growers.

· Checking and verifying of fuel bills.

· Checking and verifying of Monthly bills.

· Monthly Checking of invoices.

· Crop on Ground valuations- Year end & Semiannual.

· Valuation of inventory- Year end & semiannual financials.

· Bank Reconciliation.

· Follow up on invoices for advance payments.

· Reconciliation of old balances of creditors & out growers.

· Preparing fixed asset file for yearend audit.

· Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time by the immediate supervisor, manager or senior management.

Job Specifications:

· Relevant Bachelor’s degree

· MUST have experience in Accounts receivable(credit control)

· CPA (K)

· 2-3 years’ experience credit management

· Thorough understanding and practical knowledge of credit procedures, policies, standards

· Results oriented

· Mature and ability to meet with defaulting customers and ensure ultimate conversion.