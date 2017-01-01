Credit Controller / Accountant Vacancy in Kenya

Credit Controller / Accountant

To maintain a low net bad debt and reduce risk.
Key Tasks & Responsibilities
·         Managing the payable accountants’ team.
·         Checking and verifying Creditors.
·         Checking and verifying Foreign Currencies creditors.
·         Checking and verifying of out growers.
·         Checking and verifying of fuel bills.
·         Checking and verifying of Monthly bills.
·         Monthly Checking of invoices.
·         Crop on Ground valuations- Year end &  Semiannual.
·         Valuation of inventory- Year end & semiannual financials.
·         Bank Reconciliation.
·         Follow up on invoices for advance payments.
·         Reconciliation of old balances of creditors & out growers.
·         Preparing fixed asset file for yearend audit.
·         Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time by the immediate supervisor, manager or senior management.
Job Specifications:
·         Relevant Bachelor’s degree
·         MUST have experience in Accounts receivable(credit control)
·         CPA (K)
·         2-3 years’ experience credit management
·         Thorough understanding and practical knowledge of credit procedures, policies, standards
·         Results oriented
·         Mature and ability to meet with defaulting customers and ensure ultimate conversion.

If you meet the minimum qualifications, send your application to jobs@hcsafrica.com

   

