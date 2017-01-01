Credit Controller / Accountant Vacancy in Kenya

Credit Controller / Accountant Vacancy in KenyaJobs and Careers 02:09
To maintain a low net bad debt and reduce risk.
Key Tasks & Responsibilities
· Managing the payable accountants’ team.
· Checking and verifying Creditors.
· Checking and verifying Foreign Currencies creditors.
· Checking and verifying of out growers.
· Checking and verifying of fuel bills.
· Checking and verifying of Monthly bills.
· Monthly Checking of invoices.
· Crop on Ground valuations- Year end & Semiannual.
· Valuation of inventory- Year end & semiannual financials.
· Bank Reconciliation.
· Follow up on invoices for advance payments.
· Reconciliation of old balances of creditors & out growers.
· Preparing fixed asset file for yearend audit.
· Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time by the immediate supervisor, manager or senior management.
Job Specifications:
· Relevant Bachelor’s degree
· MUST have experience in Accounts receivable(credit control)
· CPA (K)
· 2-3 years’ experience credit management
· Thorough understanding and practical knowledge of credit procedures, policies, standards
· Results oriented
· Mature and ability to meet with defaulting customers and ensure ultimate conversion.
If you meet the minimum qualifications, send your application to jobs@hcsafrica.com