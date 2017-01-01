CRAZY! This LADY threatens a witchdoctor who failed to get her a husband in 2016 (VIDEO)

Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - This poor lady from Mombasa has a bone to pick with a witchdoctor who promised to deliver a husband to her in 2016.





The bitter lady insists that she met her side of the bargain and all the weird things the witchdoctor identified as Abdullah demanded in order to appease cupid but she ended the year a miserable single lady.





Whether this is real or just for laughs, it is hilarious.





Watch the video below.



