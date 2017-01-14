CRAZY! This is why men should be careful when going out with random 'LADIES' (VIDEO)

Saturday, January 14, 2017 - This hilarious video should be a warning to Team Mafisi who can’t let anything in a skirt pass.

With make-up, any man can transform himself into a glamorous 'lady' and many men have actually been robbed this way.

This could have ended badly thanks to the dog that acted like the guy’s wingman.

Watch the hilarious video below.

The LINK>>>>
