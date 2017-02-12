Cost Controller Vacancy in Kenya

Tribeka Holdings





An exciting opportunity has arisen for a cost controller position at a club in Nairobi.





Job Objective: Plan hotel cost and assets. Responsible in assisting management with building an annual operating budget for the company; managing purchasing and labor practices in order to keep costs within budget while maintaining the company’s production schedule.





Key Responsibilities.

· To control the Food & Beverage Cost together with chef engineer menu in terms of costing.

· Prepare variance analysis for food & beverage and communicating / discussing with ‎ relevant parties. ‎

· Update and maintain receipts into the systems.

· Update selling prices in POS as per the instruction from authorized persons. ‎

· Continuously study weaknesses in controls implemented at the restaurant and ‎ suggest for improvements.

· Check the daily Food & Beverage revenues report submitted by the income audit for ‎ accuracy.

· Prepare the daily and monthly cost report department in relation to cost of sales.

· Participate for stock take at the Hotel.

· Maintain a daily record of inventory purchased and ensure ‎ it balances with accounts payable.

· Ensure proper receiving procedures and that the scales are correct and ‎ goods are checked for quality.

· Check and ensure that no material is issued out from the store without requisition or ‎ approval from the respective department head. ‎

· Prepare daily staff meal cost report. ‎

· Organize and do stock take and monthly stock taking.

· Check invoices against receiving record and compare them with purchase order and ‎ purchase request, and to ensure that all invoices are stamped and signed by the ‎ authorized person.

· Record the total daily purchase by chart of accounts and accumulate for month end ‎ balancing with account payable.

· Check and ensure that all inventories purchased are in balance with account payable ‎ on a bi-monthly basis.

· Ensure that purchasing obtain up – to – date and accurate prices by comparing ‎ prices against suppliers quotations. ‎

· Check and review filled requisitions and ensure that goods issued are not more than ‎ requested. ‎

· Conduct spot check to ensure that the goods received are as per specifications and ‎ the deliveries of goods by suppliers are consistent with the receiving schedule and ‎ the storerooms are not overstocked especially during month – end. ‎

· Audit monthly stock and prepare reconciliation on all rooms. ‎

· Post actual stock results in the system and print inventory valuation report. ‎

· Reconcile all inventory accounts based on actual purchases and actual inventory ‎ stock take and allocate the expenses to the respective department based on their ‎ requisitions.

· Organize the bi-yearly stock –take on all operating equipment of the restaurant and ‎ prepare detail loss and breakage quantities and amount. ‎

· Updating the material control system with goods received notes ‎‎ (GRNs), stock transfers etc. and updating sales from POS system at the ‎ restaurants. ‎

· Maintain Material Control System. ‎

· Coordinate with group IT division and/or service provider for systems maintenance.

· Guides and directs storekeeper on order schedules, shopping lists and deadlines.

· You will promote team work, team spirit, and friendliness among your fellow work mate and colleagues.

· Ensure that established controls and procedures in respect of the controller’s areas of responsibility are complied with at all times.

· Provide management with timely reviews of operating financial status; researches inventory and cost of food variances and prepares monthly internal cost of product analysis reports using sales and inventory reports from various systems.

· To ensure that there are at all times proper procedures and controls for purchasing, receiving stores and requisitioning.

· Maintain proper and complete records of the Hotel to ensure that the accounts, records and transactions of the Hotel are accurate and correct at all times.

· Any other task assigned.





Minimum Qualifications

· Diploma in Management/Administration is an added advantage.

· Computer literate with knowledge of accounting packages such as Quick books/Sage.

· Must have worked in a similar position in the hospitality institution.

· Must have sound knowledge of material control, MS word, MS office Excel.

· Strong interpersonal, communication and presentation skills.

· Able to work under pressure.





How to Apply

talentexperts254@gmail.com Cc to jobs@tribekaholdings.co.ke so as to reach us by Friday 12th February 2017. Interested candidates should email their CV and Application letter only to;Cc toso as to reach us by Friday 12th February 2017.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

State your expected salary on the subject line.