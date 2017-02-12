Cost Controller Vacancy in Kenya

Cost Controller Vacancy in KenyaJobs and Careers 06:29
An exciting opportunity has arisen for a cost controller position at a club in Nairobi.
Job Objective: Plan hotel cost and assets. Responsible in assisting management with building an annual operating budget for the company; managing purchasing and labor practices in order to keep costs within budget while maintaining the company’s production schedule.
Key Responsibilities.
· To control the Food & Beverage Cost together with chef engineer menu in terms of costing.
· Prepare variance analysis for food & beverage and communicating / discussing with relevant parties.
· Update and maintain receipts into the systems.
· Update selling prices in POS as per the instruction from authorized persons.
· Continuously study weaknesses in controls implemented at the restaurant and suggest for improvements.
· Check the daily Food & Beverage revenues report submitted by the income audit for accuracy.
· Prepare the daily and monthly cost report department in relation to cost of sales.
· Participate for stock take at the Hotel.
· Maintain a daily record of inventory purchased and ensure it balances with accounts payable.
· Ensure proper receiving procedures and that the scales are correct and goods are checked for quality.
· Check and ensure that no material is issued out from the store without requisition or approval from the respective department head.
· Prepare daily staff meal cost report.
· Organize and do stock take and monthly stock taking.
· Check invoices against receiving record and compare them with purchase order and purchase request, and to ensure that all invoices are stamped and signed by the authorized person.
· Record the total daily purchase by chart of accounts and accumulate for month end balancing with account payable.
· Check and ensure that all inventories purchased are in balance with account payable on a bi-monthly basis.
· Ensure that purchasing obtain up – to – date and accurate prices by comparing prices against suppliers quotations.
· Check and review filled requisitions and ensure that goods issued are not more than requested.
· Conduct spot check to ensure that the goods received are as per specifications and the deliveries of goods by suppliers are consistent with the receiving schedule and the storerooms are not overstocked especially during month – end.
· Audit monthly stock and prepare reconciliation on all rooms.
· Post actual stock results in the system and print inventory valuation report.
· Reconcile all inventory accounts based on actual purchases and actual inventory stock take and allocate the expenses to the respective department based on their requisitions.
· Organize the bi-yearly stock –take on all operating equipment of the restaurant and prepare detail loss and breakage quantities and amount.
· Updating the material control system with goods received notes (GRNs), stock transfers etc. and updating sales from POS system at the restaurants.
· Maintain Material Control System.
· Coordinate with group IT division and/or service provider for systems maintenance.
· Guides and directs storekeeper on order schedules, shopping lists and deadlines.
· You will promote team work, team spirit, and friendliness among your fellow work mate and colleagues.
· Ensure that established controls and procedures in respect of the controller’s areas of responsibility are complied with at all times.
· Provide management with timely reviews of operating financial status; researches inventory and cost of food variances and prepares monthly internal cost of product analysis reports using sales and inventory reports from various systems.
· To ensure that there are at all times proper procedures and controls for purchasing, receiving stores and requisitioning.
· Maintain proper and complete records of the Hotel to ensure that the accounts, records and transactions of the Hotel are accurate and correct at all times.
· Any other task assigned.
Minimum Qualifications
· Diploma in Management/Administration is an added advantage.
· Computer literate with knowledge of accounting packages such as Quick books/Sage.
· Must have worked in a similar position in the hospitality institution.
· Must have sound knowledge of material control, MS word, MS office Excel.
· Strong interpersonal, communication and presentation skills.
· Able to work under pressure.
How to Apply
Interested candidates should email their CV and Application letter only to; talentexperts254@gmail.com Cc to jobs@tribekaholdings.co.ke so as to reach us by Friday 12th February 2017.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.State your expected salary on the subject line.