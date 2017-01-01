Corruption will kill us! Cops collecting bribes along Kisumu-Kakamega road as early as 7 AM.

"Don't these policemen see this place?" I asked another passerby, reacting angrily with dismay on seeing the two "gentlemen" one on either side of the road stopping vehicles at this section of the road(Kisumu-Kakamega Road), yet even a mad cow couldn't even dare cross at that point!



What happened to sanity?



What happened to common sense?



What happened to humanity?





I itchingly tried to look for a direct means of reaching one Mr. Kavuludi or any other source to quench my burn of anger/bitterness all to no avail. Mine wasn't about their act of collection, it was the danger in sight!



Another Citizen "DeathExpress" headline?!!



I relentlessly tried even to…



