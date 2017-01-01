CORD plot to block UHURU from vying in 2017 - OLOO’s secret files working wonders

Monday January 23, 2017 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s CORD has threatened to block President Uhuru Kenyatta from contesting in the August polls.





This follows damning revelations by former TNA Secretary General, Onyango Oloo, that Uhuru didn’t win the 2013 General Election and instead rigged his way to State House.





Speaking yesterday, Siaya Senator James Orengo confirmed that they will move to court to..



