CORAZON’s sister exposed badly! See how much she charges for 3 hrs S£X (LEAKED TEXTS)

The Kenyan DAILY POST 15:20

Wednesday, 11 January 2017 - Socialite Corazon’s younger sister, Joy Agunjah, who is popularly known as Tauraenbeb on Instagram, has ventured into high end pr@st!tut!ion.


The petite figured Joy, who is a struggling socialite, was caught red handed negotiating for s3x with a client and b@nging her goodies is not that cheap.

S3xy joy, who has a smashing hot figure, charges Sh 50,000 for normal s3x that lasts for..

Page 1 2 3

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno