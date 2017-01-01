Coast leaders threaten JOHO & put him on notice! Stop attacking UHURU in public or else…

Monday January 9, 2017 - Jubilee leaders in Mombasa County have given Governor Ali Hassan Joho the last warning to stop his incessant attacks against President Uhuru Kenyatta in public.





Addressing the press at the County’s Jubilee offices in Nyali yesterday, party leaders, led Suleiman Shahbal, vowed to do the unthinkable to Governor Joho if he will not stop embarrassing the President in public.





Shahbal noted that Joho’s..



