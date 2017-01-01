CLOSE SHAVE! These crazy guys were nearly mauled by a pride of lions (Watch VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 10:01
Monday, January 23, 2017 - The kind of stuff human beings do for entertainment sometimes puts them in grave danger.
Like these daring guys who thought of exploring the jungle by wearing Zebra suits so that they can get a closer look at animals but it nearly cost them their lives.
It was all fun and games until a pride of lions attacked. Will they be able to outwit the hungry Lions?
Watch the video below.
