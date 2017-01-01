Clerks Jobs in Kenya - Depot Operation

Job Title: Depot Operation Clerk





Reference: Doc_17





Recruiter: Stratostaff East Africa Ltd





Location: Olkalau, Njabini, Nyandarua, Bomet, Kericho, Kapsabet





Available: ASAP





Category: Entry Level





Offer: Neg.





Profile Introduction: Our client, an agricultural supply chain company operating in East Africa that aims at improving agriculture supply chain services and delivery of essential farming inputs to clients and consumers in rural Kenya, seeks to recruit a Depot Operation Clerk.

The Depot Operation Clerk under the direct supervision of the Supply and Logistics Manager is responsible for ensuring the growth of the iProcure Depot, assist in the management of stock of inputs and ensure high standards of customer service.

Minimum Requirements

· At least a Diploma in Purchasing and supplies from a recognized institution;

· 1 year working experience in warehouse/ logistics or supply chain industry;

· Computer literacy is desirable;

· Fluency in English and Kiswahili;

· Strong understanding of supply chain and warehousing processes, from needs assessment; through planning, category management, procurement, logistics and delivery, monitoring and evaluation;





Job Specification

· Ensure that stock is available to meet the needs of the customer;

· Ensure High Standards of Customer Service are met;

· Maintain Health & Safety Standards;

· Manage inventory and stock handling;

· Analyse and Manage Stock Utilization to maximize revenue;

· Take complete responsibility for the management of the iProcure inventory and warehousing operations, in line with iProcure policies and procedures;

· Ensure that accurate and complete accounting, reporting and internal control systems are functioning, even cold chain requirements, and that all relevant records are properly maintained;

· Ensure prompt dispatch of products to the clients, production of delivery notes prior to client delivery and filling of all related documentation;

· Safeguarding against loss, maintain timely, accurate & effective communication with all finance control managers in the finance department;

· Secures merchandise by implementing security systems and measures;

· Assess availability of space and prepare stacking/storage plans prior to commodities arrivals;

· Ensure that all the receipts, delivery notes and invoices are properly documented, including any damages and shortages;

· Monitor the quantity and quality of commodities stored. Carry out regular commodity physical random check/inventory of the Depot;

· Ensure security of Depot, commodities and staff;

· Ensure all necessary licensing requirements are up to date, all health and safety regulation are adhered to;

· Ensure the adequate provision of all Depot equipment such as pallets and tools and the provision of reconstruction materials such as sacks and strings; ensure Depot cleanliness;

· When necessary, arrange fumigation of infested stocks and inspection certification of damaged cargo; ensure all procedures and necessary steps for commodity disposal are met;

· Prepare loading plans and ensure that standard waybills are duly filled for outgoing stock;

· Assess the strengths and the weaknesses of the Depot operations and propose corrective actions and technical advice to the management on storage needs and options;

· Liaise with Supply and Logistic Manager and other iProcure staff to implement new initiatives, align with business practices and insure continuous improvement;

· Perform other related duties as required.





Competencies

· Results driven;

· Very strong planning and organizing capabilities;

· Strategic as well as Critical Thinking;

· Above par communication skills;

· Ability to work in high-pressure context.





How to Apply

If you are qualified and up to the challenge send your CV to vacancies@stratostaff.co.ke by 23rd January 2017.

Please note that only qualified candidates will be contacted.

Our client is an Equal Opportunity Employer

N/B:- If interested, kindly apply with the position and region on the subject of the email e.g. Depot Operation Clerk- Bomet