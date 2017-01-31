Clerk Job in Nairobi - Customs Clearance & Documentation

Job Title: Customs Clearance & Documentation Clerk





Location: Nairobi





Salary: 35K – 40K





Our Client is a global moving, relocation and shipping company. Looking to hire a competent Customs Clearance & Documentation Clerk.

The successful individual will be responsible for effectively handling customs clearance documentation process, liaise with all stakeholders to ensure efficient and timely delivery of shipments as per agreed KPIs.

Responsibilities

· Review and identify the customs documentation requirements

· Review and process the different type of customs forms required for re-export and stamping procedures.

· Ensure that all documents called for by authorities are submitted promptly to ensure speedy clearance of goods and orders are correctly recorded in the customs and company’s systems

· Ensure that all cleared goods are also cleared from the company’s system as well as Kenya’s Simba System and the same are properly recorded for future reference.

· Verifying that orders are accurately filled by comparing items and quantities of goods gathered for delivery against documents

· Calculating and processing duties and taxes to be paid and may be required to sign documents under a Power of Attorney on behalf of clients.

· Arrange for payment of taxes and duties.

· Post bonds for the products being imported or assist clients in obtaining bonds. The incumbent will also be required to prepare the necessary import documentation such as certificates of origin and cargo control documents.

· Review and match issue documents to material to ensure correct item is being delivered to the customer.

· Liaise with officials in various agencies to ensure goods are cleared through customs or quarantine

· Arrange for transportation, warehousing or product distribution of imported or exported goods and liaise with Freight Forwarders.

· Advise customers on import and export restrictions, tariff systems, insurance requirements and all other customs related matters.

· Handle good working relationship with customs authorities and other stakeholders in the industry.

· Provide regular and accurate reports to the Clearance Supervisor on all cleared cargo and status of outstanding goods for clearance.





Qualifications

· 3-5 years relevant work Experience.

· Must hold a diploma or Bachelor’s degree in Logistics or related course.

· Certificate in Computer studies or relevant with high proficiency in Microsoft office

· Must be conversant with the KRA clearance procedures and Simba System

· Knowledge of documentation requirements and preparation (Must have experience preparing Waybills)

· Must have the ability to able to clear both Sea & Air shipments at the port as well as borders.

· An overall professional and positive attitude

· Punctuality is must and flexible working hours

· Good interpersonal relations, communication skills and possess a high degree of integrity, honesty and confidentiality.

· Must have knowledge of government procedures relating to imports & exports as well as knowledge of customs laws pertaining to Kenya as well as East and Central African countries.

How to Apply:

vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke before Tuesday 31st January 2017. If this describes you and you are up to task, email your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Customs Clearance & Documentation Clerk) tobefore Tuesday 31st January 2017.

N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.

Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted