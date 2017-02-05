Clerical Officer Job in Kenya

Property Firm

Clerical Officer

Job Responsibilities

·         Compiling statistical records;
·         Sorting out letters and filing;
·         Dispatching letters and maintaining an efficient filing system;
·         Processing appointments, promotions, discipline cases, transfers and other related duties in human resource management;
·         Preparing payment vouchers;
·         Computation of financial or statistical records based on routine or special sources of information, compiling data and drafting simple letters.

Qualifications
·         Have a certificate or diploma any field
·         Be proficient in computer application.

How to Apply

If you believe your experience, competencies and qualifications match the job and role specifications described; send your application to vacantjobskenya@gmail.com latest by 5th February 2017

   

