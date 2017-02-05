Clerical Officer Job in Kenya

Clerical Officer Job in KenyaJobs and Careers 15:39
Clerical Officer
Job Responsibilities
· Compiling statistical records;
· Sorting out letters and filing;
· Dispatching letters and maintaining an efficient filing system;
· Processing appointments, promotions, discipline cases, transfers and other related duties in human resource management;
· Preparing payment vouchers;
· Computation of financial or statistical records based on routine or special sources of information, compiling data and drafting simple letters.
Qualifications
· Have a certificate or diploma any field
· Be proficient in computer application.
How to Apply
If you believe your experience, competencies and qualifications match the job and role specifications described; send your application to vacantjobskenya@gmail.com latest by 5th February 2017