Clerical Officer Job in Kenya

Property Firm





Clerical Officer





Job Responsibilities





· Compiling statistical records;

· Sorting out letters and filing;

· Dispatching letters and maintaining an efficient filing system;

· Processing appointments, promotions, discipline cases, transfers and other related duties in human resource management;

· Preparing payment vouchers;

· Computation of financial or statistical records based on routine or special sources of information, compiling data and drafting simple letters.





Qualifications

· Have a certificate or diploma any field

· Be proficient in computer application.





How to Apply