Classy BARACK OBAMA shows President DONALD TRUMP how to treat a lady (VIDEO)

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - This short clip shows the difference between a gentleman and a man with a big ego.





Ahead of his inauguration as the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump was welcomed to the White House by his predecessor, Barack Obama.





The way Obama treated his First Lady, the beautiful Michelle, compared to Donald Trump’s handling of Melania shows that Trump is a real clown.





Watch the video below.



