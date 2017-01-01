Citizen TV’s MIKE NJENGA shares a heartbreaking story that has moved Kenyans to tears.

Friday, 20 January 2017 - Citizen TV anchor, Mike Njenga, has shared a heart-breaking story narrating how a city pastor looked down upon him when he was jobless in Nairobi and still struggling with life.





According to the sultry talented anchor, the pastor made a cruel remark that he will never forget in his life.





He was working in the church as a sound person to pay bills.





On a certain Sunday, he went to church wearing worn-out sandals, prompting the pastor to call him to his office and warn him against going to his church with sandals.





The pastor made Mike cry after lecturing him like a baby just because he was poor and jobless.





This how he narrated the heartbreaking story to Citizen TV’s E-Daily.





“Some years back, I was working for a certain church. I used to do sound for that particular church; and sometimes would sleep at City Hall on days we held conferences there. I was extremely broke. One Sunday, I went and borrowed open shoes from my cousin. I did not even have money to buy shoe polish. So, I used a sponge soaked in water to wipe dust from the shoes





“When we got to church, he called his ministers to a meeting, including myself. He gave us a tongue-lashing, saying we did not dress the part. I remember him saying: ‘Some of you are coming to my pulpit wearing open shoes as if you are at the beach.’





I can tell you…Maze hakuna mwanamme ashawahi nigonga emotions kama huyo (There’s no man who has ever hurt my emotions like that pastor). I was not wearing the open shoes because I loved to – but because I did not have money to buy presentable shoes. I had even borrowed money to…



