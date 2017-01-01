Chief warns Embu residents of dire consequences if they don’t register as voters! VIDEO

Friday, January 20, 2017 - The month-long mass voter registration is going on countrywide and there is a massive campaign to have eligible Kenyans register in order to take part in the August 8th General Elections.





However, some politicians and government officials have resorted to threatening and intimidating those who are not in a hurry to register.





In this video, this lady thought to be a provincial administrator in Embu is heard threatening residents of dire consequences if they don’t register as voters.





She also ordered the swift issuance of IDs to those who have attained 18 years.





Is this constitutional?





Watch the video below.



