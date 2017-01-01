Check out this breath-taking scene from Sense8 series that was shot in Nairobi (VIDEO)

Thursday, January 19, 2017 - This thrilling scene from the Netflix series Sense8 was shot along Globe Cinemar roundabout in Nairobi.





Sense8 premiered on June 5th 2016 on Netflix and they are currently working on season 2.





The first 12 episodes of Sense8 were shot in 9 cities including Nairobi, Chicago, San Francisco, London, Berlin, Seoul, Reykjavik (Iceland), Mexico City and Mumbai.





The series is about a group of people around the world who are suddenly linked mentally and are hunted by people who see them as a threat.





Besides Globe Roundabout, other scenes in Nairobi were shot at the KICC rooftop, Machakos Country Bus station, The Railways warehouse, Kibera and California estate.





The Kenyan actors in the series include Biko Nyongesa, Paul Ogola, Lwanda Jawar and Chichi Seii.





Watch the video below.



