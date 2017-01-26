Check the luxury plane DONALD TRUMP will be using after rejecting Air Force One (VIDEO)

Thursday, January 26, 2017 - Controversial billionaire, Donald Trump, beat all odds to become the 45th President of the United States of America.





Being the leader of the free world, the 70-year old is supposed to use the Air Force One-arguably the most sophisticated plane in the world.





However, Trump has reportedly preferred to continue using his private jet a Boeing 757-200, which reportedly cost a staggering $100 million in 2011.





The ‘Trump Force One’ has the capacity of 230 passengers but has customized it for just 43.

As you would expect, its interior is decorated with gold and it is as luxurious as they make them.





Below is the video tour of the plane.



