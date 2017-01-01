CHEBUKATI moves to save RAILA from jail as he traces the woman who stole his identity

...registered as a voter using Raila’s ID number and have changed her particulars in order to allow both her and Raila Odinga to vote in the August polls.





“We have sorted the matter out and Raila is now free to go and vote.”





“It was a case of just one misplaced number that could have been caused by ID registration team,” stated Oyugi.





Had Raila failed to verify his status, he would have been arrested and jailed in August during voting because double registration is an electoral offence.





