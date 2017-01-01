CHEBUKATI gets down to business as he promises RAILA this – UHURU can hang a transformer

Tuesday January 24, 2017 - The newly appointed IEBC Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, and his team got down to business pledging to be impartial and fair in the August polls.





Speaking at a prayer breakfast meeting with his new staff yesterday, Chebukati said his new team’s interest is to serve the nation and ensure that the August 8th General Elections are free, fair, credible and transparent.





He assured both President Uhuru Kenyatta and..



