CHEBUKATI gets down to business as he promises RAILA this – UHURU can hang a transformer

...former Prime Minister Raila Odinga that the elections will not be rigged as has been the case with growing concerns of malpractices especially from Raila Odinga’s camp.





Chebukati vowed never to be bent or bought by any quarters to manipulate the outcome of the August polls.





“We are not here for selfish pursuit but to serve the nation,” Chebukati said.





The IEBC chair also promised to address the issue of double registration and the controversies surrounding the voters’ register.





