Caught on Camera: Kenyan Student in US brutally attacked by Immigration Officers (VIDEO)

Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - A video showing US Immigration Officers violently attacking a Kenyan student has emerged online.





The incident happened at a Kansas jail where Justine Mochama, an international college student has been languishing in for last three years having overstayed his visa.





Apparently, Mr. Mochama refused to be fingerprinted before his attorney looked at the form prompting the officers to get physical with him.





Following the release of the video, U.S. District Judge Kathryn Vratil refused to throw out his claims that two agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement used excessive force during the January 2014 altercation.





