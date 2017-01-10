Caretakers Jobs in Kenya

Caretakers Jobs in KenyaJobs and Careers 03:27
Job description: To provide efficient and effective caretaking support to site manager, ensuring the security and general appearance of the buildings and surrounding areas are maintained in accordance with the required standards and that heating cooling and lighting systems operate at optimum efficiency.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Carrying out
day-to-day maintenance and minor repairs and booking outside contractors
for major repair work and making sure that heating, lighting and alarm
systems are working properly.
- Making sure that
doors and windows are locked when the building is not in use.
- Checking the
premises to guard against vandalism or break-ins.
- Opening up the
building in the morning and locking it at the end of the day.
Qualifications:
- Diploma in any
related course.
- 1 Experience as a
caretaker will be added advantage.
- Good communication
skills.
- Well-groomed and
good customer care skills.
How to Apply:
If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Caretakers) to info@alphalinksconsultancy.com before 10th January 2017.