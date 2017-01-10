Caretakers Jobs in Kenya

On behalf of our client who deals in construction we are recruiting caretakers .



Job description: To provide efficient and effective caretaking support to site manager, ensuring the security and general appearance of the buildings and surrounding areas are maintained in accordance with the required standards and that heating cooling and lighting systems operate at optimum efficiency.



Duties and Responsibilities:

Carrying out day-to-day maintenance and minor repairs and booking outside contractors for major repair work and making sure that heating, lighting and alarm systems are working properly.

Making sure that doors and windows are locked when the building is not in use.

Checking the premises to guard against vandalism or break-ins.

Opening up the building in the morning and locking it at the end of the day.

Qualifications:

Diploma in any related course.

1 Experience as a caretaker will be added advantage.

Good communication skills.

Well-groomed and good customer care skills.

How to Apply:



info@alphalinksconsultancy.com before 10th January 2017. If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Caretakers) tobefore 10th January 2017.





Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.