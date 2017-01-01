Can this fossil rise up to the occasion? Look at AKOTHEE’s latest sponsor (PHOTO).

The Kenyan DAILY POST , 15:55

Sunday, 01 January 2017 - Wealthy Kenyan singer, Akothee, is among local female celebrities who have been bedding men old enough to be her grandfathers for financial gain.

The filthy rich singer has showed off her latest  fossil and the man is too old.


Some people question whether this fossil can rise up to the occasion or Akothee is only interested in his money.

Check out Akothee’s fossil sponsor in the next page

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno