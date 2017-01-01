Bull of Nairobi! Meet the man who confessed he has had S£X with over 500 LADIES (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, 18 January 2017 - A 38 yr old Kenyan professional tattooist by the name Kimindiri left tongues wagging after he revealed that he has had s3x with over 500 women.





He further bragged that he has 6 baby mamas and 7 kids from different women.





He was advising Kenyan men to stop trusting ladies especially single mothers.





Majority of Kimindiri’s clients are ladies and that’s where he gets the chance to sample them.





If your girlfriend has ever visited his business to get a tattoo, perhaps he has chewed her.





This is what he tweeted bragging about his s3x escapades and some of his photos.

Some of the ladies in the photos in the next page are the ones he has chewed and moved on to the next target.