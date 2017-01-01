BROMANCE! OBAMA’s pleasant surprise reduces BIDEN to tears on live TV (VIDEO)

Friday, January 13, 2017- President Barack Obama reduced Vice President Joe Biden to tears after he surprised him with America’s highest civilian honor -- the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Thursday .





This is the first and only time in Obama’s presidency, the award was given- a title only awarded to Pope John Paul II, Ronald Reagan and Gen. Colin Powell in modern history.





An emotional Biden wiped a tear from his eye as Obama listed off his accomplishments.





“To know Joe Biden is to know love without pretense, service without self-regard, and to live life fully,” said Obama.





“So Joe, for your faith in your fellow Americans, for your love of country, and for your lifetime of service that will endure the generations…for the final time as President, I’m pleased to award the nation’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.”





Watch the video below.



