Blow to UHURU/ RUTO as SOSSION says teachers want electronic and no manual voting
Wednesday January 4, 2017 - Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary General, Wilson Sossion, now wants the Government to adopt the electronic system in the forthcoming General Elections to guarantee free and fair results.
Speaking on Tuesday, Sossion said the country had made milestones in digital advancement.
“There is need to embrace technology and only allow electronic voter identification and transmission of...
