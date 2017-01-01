Blow to UHURU/ RUTO as SOSSION says teachers want electronic and no manual voting

...votes in the forthcoming General Elections,” Sossion said.





Sossion said satellite technology can cater for areas with poor 3G network coverage.





He said the Government needs to provide network including use of satellites to reach areas with poor coverage.





Sossion said if that is done, the election results will be credible and trustworthy and shall guarantee peace, if Kenyans support the digital process.





He concluded by urging the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission ( IEBC) officials and secretariat to stop taking sides and ensure that the August 8 election is free, fair and democratic.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



