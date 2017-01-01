Bishop WANJIRU speaks on ditching Jubilee for RAILA’s ODM after ONYANGO OLOO defected

Wednesday January 18, 2017 - Former Starehe Member of Parliament, Bishop Margret Wanjiru, has dismissed rumours that she was planning to defect from Jubilee back to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM ahead of the August polls.





According to rumours which were widely circulated on social media, Wanjiru has sensed that she won’t be handed the Jubilee ticket to contest for the Nairobi Gubernatorial seat that’s why she wants to go back to ODM.





The rumour had it that the...



