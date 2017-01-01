BH@NGI NI MBAYA: What this guy and S3XY lady did will leave you speechless (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Lifestyle, Videos 05:55
Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - You may have seen crazy videos from Jamaica artistes but this is out of this world.
These guys were probably high after smoking some illegal stuff and decided to show off their madness from the rooftop.
The poor lady could have landed awkwardly head fast while trying to show her talent or lack of it from the rooftop.
Watch the crazy video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.