BE WARNED! Losing a SIM card could cost you Sh 100k or 6 months in jail! LOOK

Monday, January 9, 2017 - From now henceforth, if you lose a SIM card, you are required to report to the nearest police station as soon as possible and obtain an abstract or risk a fine of Sh 100K or six months jail term or both.





This is according to a notice by the Communication Authority of Kenya (CA)





Buying a mobile phone simcard from a hawker and allowing third parties to use your phone will also land you in hot soup.





When buying a sim card, demand that the..



