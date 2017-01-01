BE WARNED! Losing a SIM card could cost you Sh 100k or 6 months in jail! LOOK

BE WARNED! Losing a SIM card could cost you Sh 100k or 6 months in jail! LOOKEditor's Choice, Featured Articles, Lifestyle 07:45
Monday, January 9, 2017 - From now henceforth, if you lose a SIM card, you are required to report to the nearest police station as soon as possible and obtain an abstract or risk a fine of Sh 100K or six months jail term or both.
This is according to a notice by the Communication Authority of Kenya (CA)
Buying a mobile phone simcard from a hawker and allowing third parties to use your phone will also land you in hot soup.
When buying a sim card, demand that the..
Page 1 2