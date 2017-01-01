Banking Jobs in Nairobi Kenya - SACCO

Banking Jobs in Nairobi Kenya - SACCOJobs and Careers 05:34
Our client, Chuna SACCO, a deposit taking SACCO based in Nairobi, wishes to recruit suitably qualified and experienced individuals for the position of Chief Executive Officer
Ref No:CHUNA/CCIA/CEO/2016
Job Summary: The Chief Executive Officer will be directly responsible for all day-to-day management decisions and for implementing the Sacco's long and short term plans.
He/she will also responsible for the overall planning, administration, coordination and evaluation of all functions of the Sacco.
Key duties and responsibilities
- To lead and oversee
the implementation of all the Sacco’s long and short term plans in
accordance with its strategy.
- To grow the Sacco
business both FOSA and BOSA in terms of products, loan portfolio and
revenues and assets as stipulated in the current Strategic Plan.
- Ensuring timely
presentation of financial, management and regulatory reports to the board,
the members and authorized third parties including auditors, regulatory
authority and the ministry for cooperatives development and marketing.
- To assess the
principal risks of the Sacco and to ensuring that these risks are being
monitored and managed in collaboration with the audit function of the
Sacco.
- To ensuring
effective internal controls and management information systems are in
place.
- To ensuring that the
Sacco has appropriate systems to enable it to conduct its activities both
lawfully and ethically.
- To ensuring
effective communicate with members, employees, Government authorities and
other stakeholders.
- To ensuring that the
Directors are properly informed and that sufficient information is provided
to the Board to enable the Directors to form appropriate judgments.
- Ensuring consistent
compliance with the Society’s policies, procedures and standards.
- Ensuring compliance
with statutory and regulatory requirements.
- Timely
implementation of the board recommendations.
- To ensuring that
expenditures of the Sacco are within the authorized annual budget of the
Sacco.
- To ensuring the
Sacco is appropriately organized and staffed as necessary to enable it to
achieve the approved strategy.
- Ensuring Staff Performance
Management through implementation of the staff targets and Performance
Appraisals.
- Ensuring staff
Motivation, Welfare and Safety.
Qualifications
Appointment to the position will be made from persons who have:
- Bachelors’ of
Commerce (BCOM) or any other business related degree from a recognized
university.
- CPA(K).
- 5 years working
experience at a senior level in a busy accounting environment and
preferably within the co-operative movement.
- Computer literate.
- Must be between
35-45 years of age.
Attributes / Skills
- Team player with
good leadership skills.
- Advanced decision
making and problem solving skills.
- Problem
Solver: Solving problems of overall human resource management
and long-term organizational planning.
- Change
Agent: Introducing and implementing institutional changes and
installing organizational development programs in regard to SACCO matters.
- Management of
Manpower Resources: Broadly concerned with leadership both in
the group and individual relationships and labour-management relations.
- Excellent
communication and interpersonal skills.
How to apply
Download the online form HERE (openable with adobe reader).
Our client, Chuna SACCO, a deposit taking SACCO based in Nairobi, wishes to recruit suitably qualified and experienced individuals for the position of Internal Auditor
Ref No:CHUNA/CCIA/AUD/2016
Job Summary: The Internal Auditor will report to the Chief Executive Officer administratively but functionally to the Audit Board.
The Officer will be responsible for ensuring compliance with internal controls, evaluation of risks, information security, regulatory compliance, preparation of audit reports and performance of all internal audit duties and responsibilities in the Society.
Key duties and responsibilities
- Independently assess
the effectiveness and efficiency of the internal control, risk management
and governance systems and processes created by the business units and
support functions and provide assurance on these systems and processes.
- Perform and control
the full audit cycle including risk management and control management over
operations’ effectiveness, financial reliability and compliance with all
applicable directives and regulations.
- Identify loopholes
and recommend risk aversion measures and cost savings.
- Maintain open
communication with management and audit committee.
- Conduct follow up
audits to monitor management’s interventions.
- Any other lawful
duties as may be assigned from time to time.
Qualifications
Appointment to the position will be made from persons who have:
- Bachelors’ of
Commerce (BCOM) or any other business related degree from a recognized
university.
- CPA K.
- 5 years working
experience at a senior level in a busy credit and accounting environment
and preferably within the co-operative movement.
- Computer literate.
- Must be between
30-45 years of age
Attributes / Skills
- Advanced computer
skills on MS Office, accounting software.
- Proven knowledge of
auditing standards and procedures, laws, rules and regulations.
- High attention to
detail and excellent analytical skills.
- Sound independent
judgement.
- Strong character
-constantly reminding moral and ethical obligations to employees.
- Advanced decision
making and problem solving skills.
- Ability to work
independently and effectively under pressure and within tight deadlines .
- Team player with
good leadership skills.
- Excellent
communication and interpersonal skills.
- Unquestionable
integrity and strong ethical standards.
How to apply
Download the online form HERE (openable with adobe reader).
Must indicate the Job Reference Number on the application form.
The form must be submitted by end of 18th January 2017.