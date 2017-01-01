Banking Jobs in Nairobi Kenya - SACCO

Our client, Chuna SACCO, a deposit taking SACCO based in Nairobi, wishes to recruit suitably qualified and experienced individuals for the position of Chief Executive Officer





Ref No: CHUNA/CCIA/CEO/2016



Job Summary: The Chief Executive Officer will be directly responsible for all day-to-day management decisions and for implementing the Sacco's long and short term plans.









He/she will also responsible for the overall planning, administration, coordination and evaluation of all functions of the Sacco.



Key duties and responsibilities

To lead and oversee the implementation of all the Sacco’s long and short term plans in accordance with its strategy.

To grow the Sacco business both FOSA and BOSA in terms of products, loan portfolio and revenues and assets as stipulated in the current Strategic Plan.

Ensuring timely presentation of financial, management and regulatory reports to the board, the members and authorized third parties including auditors, regulatory authority and the ministry for cooperatives development and marketing.

To assess the principal risks of the Sacco and to ensuring that these risks are being monitored and managed in collaboration with the audit function of the Sacco.

To ensuring effective internal controls and management information systems are in place.

To ensuring that the Sacco has appropriate systems to enable it to conduct its activities both lawfully and ethically.

To ensuring effective communicate with members, employees, Government authorities and other stakeholders.

To ensuring that the Directors are properly informed and that sufficient information is provided to the Board to enable the Directors to form appropriate judgments.

Ensuring consistent compliance with the Society’s policies, procedures and standards.

Ensuring compliance with statutory and regulatory requirements.

Timely implementation of the board recommendations.

To ensuring that expenditures of the Sacco are within the authorized annual budget of the Sacco.

To ensuring the Sacco is appropriately organized and staffed as necessary to enable it to achieve the approved strategy.

Ensuring Staff Performance Management through implementation of the staff targets and Performance Appraisals.

Ensuring staff Motivation, Welfare and Safety.

Qualifications



Appointment to the position will be made from persons who have:

Bachelors’ of Commerce (BCOM) or any other business related degree from a recognized university.

CPA(K).

5 years working experience at a senior level in a busy accounting environment and preferably within the co-operative movement.

Computer literate.

Must be between 35-45 years of age.

Attributes / Skills



Team player with good leadership skills.

Advanced decision making and problem solving skills.

Problem Solver: Solving problems of overall human resource management and long-term organizational planning.

Change Agent: Introducing and implementing institutional changes and installing organizational development programs in regard to SACCO matters.

Management of Manpower Resources: Broadly concerned with leadership both in the group and individual relationships and labour-management relations.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

How to apply



Download the online form HERE (openable with adobe reader).









Our client, Chuna SACCO, a deposit taking SACCO based in Nairobi, wishes to recruit suitably qualified and experienced individuals for the position of Internal Auditor





Ref No: CHUNA/CCIA/AUD/2016



Job Summary: The Internal Auditor will report to the Chief Executive Officer administratively but functionally to the Audit Board.









The Officer will be responsible for ensuring compliance with internal controls, evaluation of risks, information security, regulatory compliance, preparation of audit reports and performance of all internal audit duties and responsibilities in the Society.



Key duties and responsibilities

Independently assess the effectiveness and efficiency of the internal control, risk management and governance systems and processes created by the business units and support functions and provide assurance on these systems and processes.

Perform and control the full audit cycle including risk management and control management over operations’ effectiveness, financial reliability and compliance with all applicable directives and regulations.

Identify loopholes and recommend risk aversion measures and cost savings.

Maintain open communication with management and audit committee.

Conduct follow up audits to monitor management’s interventions.

Any other lawful duties as may be assigned from time to time.

Qualifications



Appointment to the position will be made from persons who have:

Bachelors’ of Commerce (BCOM) or any other business related degree from a recognized university.

CPA K.

5 years working experience at a senior level in a busy credit and accounting environment and preferably within the co-operative movement.

Computer literate.

Must be between 30-45 years of age

Attributes / Skills

Advanced computer skills on MS Office, accounting software.

Proven knowledge of auditing standards and procedures, laws, rules and regulations.

High attention to detail and excellent analytical skills.

Sound independent judgement.

Strong character -constantly reminding moral and ethical obligations to employees.

Advanced decision making and problem solving skills.

Ability to work independently and effectively under pressure and within tight deadlines .

Team player with good leadership skills.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Unquestionable integrity and strong ethical standards.

How to apply



Download the online form HERE (openable with adobe reader).

Must indicate the Job Reference Number on the application form.

