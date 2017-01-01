Banking Jobs in Kenya – KCB

KCB Group Limited





Head of SME





IRC2488





Full time





Kenya – Nairobi





The Position: Reporting to the Director Retail Banking, the Head of SME, will be responsible the growth & profitability of the SME Banking and small holder Agribusiness Segment through the development and execution of the SME & Agribusiness strategy whilst maintaining high level of customer satisfaction.

Key Responsibilities:

· Develop and lead the implementation of the SME Sector strategy in line with the overall Retail Banking Strategy; to ensure achievement of profitability targets through revenue maximization and prudent cost management.

· Drive sustainable growth and acquisition of new customers for the SME Banking & Agribusiness business through the creation, development and maintenance of high quality advisory relationships.

· To build and maintain productive and strategic relations with customers/ suppliers/ line manager/ stakeholders to drive the development and delivery of business solutions and revenue growth for the SME Sector.

· To drive customer-led propositions for the SME & Agribusiness segment by developing a pipeline of value adding customer solutions to include customer experience, products, and service offers.

· Manage an effective SME customer’s loyalty program for networking and deepening of KCB SME market penetration through the Biashara club/ KCB Entrepreneur’s club.

· Ensure strong cross- selling of existing and new products to existing and new clients; and in this process, maintain effective liaison with all relevant business units in the Bank.

· Champion the delivery of consistent, seamless and trusted customer service to ensure customer retention and loyalty.

· Facilitate training programs to enhance product knowledge to the Business Banking teams, branch staff and sales teams on SME and Agribusiness Products.

· Maintains a detailed and current understanding of the industry; (at a macro, SME & Agribusiness, current market structures; regulatory requirements and issues) to ensure that that opportunities are realized and the risks mitigated.

· Ensure timely submission of quality credit proposals in conformity with the Credit Policy guidelines and requirements whilst maintaining the quality of the SME portfolio within the stipulated Non-Performing Loans (NPL) and Portfolio at Risk (PAR) parameters.

· Ensure compliance to the Bank’s policies, procedures and regulatory requirements.

· Lead, motivate, and continuously develop a credible high performing SME team.

The Person

For the above position, the successful applicant should have the following:

· A university degree in a Business related area. Possession of a post graduate degree or professional qualification in a related field will be an added advantage

· At least 8 years general banking experience at Senior management level and 5 of which must be in the Small Medium Enterprise (SME) sector and must have:

Experience in Credit analysis and administration.

Experience in Customer service/Relationship Management.

Experience in Sales & Product development.

· Experience in Agribusiness is essential

· Demonstrated consistent high performance in role(s) held in the last three years

· A thorough knowledge of Small Medium Enterprise (SME) Products, Retail Banking products and services, and extensive Banking Industry knowledge.

· Excellent interpersonal, and negotiation skills with the ability to network, generate new business and develop strong business relations.

· Strong leadership skills with demonstrated competences in championing high performance management.

· A good understanding of risk, credit policies and procedures.

· Excellent planning, Organization, problem solving and analytical skills.

The above position is a demanding role which the Bank will provide a competitive package for the successful candidates.

Bancassurance Direct Sales Representative

IRC2399

Full time

Kenya – Nairobi

The Position: Reporting to the Branch Manager, the Sales representative will be responsible for insurance business growth and development to generate revenues to support the Bancassurance growth strategy.

This is a one year renewable performance based Contract.

Key Responsibilities:

· Offer oversight of day to day Insurance operations in the branch level which entails cross-selling insurance products, consumer awareness/ customers’ sensitization initiatives, processing insurance transactions within defined terms and conditions, supporting clients with claims advise and documentation.

· Work closely with the branch management team to ensure the branch meets the set targets on insurance business.

· Provide advisory services to credit department/ branch on relevant insurance policies for businesses/ clients accessing credit facilities from the branch.

· Work closely with Branch Manager and Credit team and design strategies to leverage the existing clientele and expand the wallet share by selling insurance products hence deepening relationships and driving revenue growth.

· Identify and leverage potential business opportunities and marketing initiatives at the branch/region and seek necessary support from the Regional or Marketing Heads to actualize these into revenues.

· Ensuring premium is collected as per the laid down procedures on all claims being reported to the claims department.

· Provide technical guidance and claims management support to clients and Branches.

· Ensure timely submission of claim documents and other requisite documents to Claims department.

· Ensure clients whose claims are being processed are kept abreast on progress of their claims.

· Participate in regional meetings and offer valuable ideas contributing towards the growth of business.

The Person:

· A university degree in a business related course.

· Professional Qualification in CII or IIK Diploma will be an added advantage.

· Must have a minimum Mean grade of C+ in K.C.S.E with a C+ in Mathematics and English.

· Age 30 years and below.

· Certificate of Good Conduct.

· Good planning and organization skills with the ability to deliver effectively under strict deadlines.

· Excellent communication, presentation and customer service skills.

· Excellent data management skills and proficiency in the use of MS Office software applications

· Accuracy and attention to detail.

· Co-operative, assertive and able to work independently and offer effective solutions.

· Ability to develop working relationships with a wide range of internal and external partners.

· Good knowledge of general insurance products and working knowledge of life insurance.

· Responsible, reliable, has leadership skills and business acumen to spot opportunities readily.

· A creative, proactive, passionate and innovative individual with a passion for excellent results.

· Results oriented and self-driven with a proven performance track record.

The above position is a demanding role and the bank will provide a competitive package for the successful candidate.





Corporate and Treasury Analyst

IRC2431

Full time

Kenya – Nairobi

The Position: Reporting to the Finance Business Partner, Corporate and Treasury, this role is responsible for Corporate and Treasury Analytics and provision of effective insight and analysis to assist the Corporate and Treasury business in meeting the established financial and profit objectives.

Key Responsibilities:

· Prepare and report monthly variances to standard

· Provide effective insights and analysis to assist the Corporate and Treasury Businesses in meeting the established financial and profit objectives

· Provide analytical support and analysis to the finance business partner

· Analyze sales, financial, costing and operational data and extract and define relevant information

· Interpret data for the purpose of determining the root causes of past figures, financial, costing and operational performance

· Assist in maintaining Key Performance Indicators & dashboard, and also in building a central database for reporting

· Generate standard, custom and or complex reports summarizing business, financial, or economic data for review and consumption by users, business managers and other relevant stakeholders.

· Analyze and or collate business/trend data to support recommendations for action and or business cases.

· Provide timely business intelligence/analysis reports to users, business managers and other relevant stakeholders.

· Maintain and or circulate business information securely with due regard for confidentiality.

The Person:

For the above position, the successful applicant should have the following:

· A Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Economics, Mathematics, Engineering or related field.

· Professional Qualifications in Accounting- CPAK, ACCA, are required.

· At least 4 years’ experience which should include 3 years’ experience in Financial Analysis and Financial Performance Management.

· Should have experience in financial planning and strategic management.

· Should have good leadership skills.

· Should have very good knowledge of the financial industry and commercial awareness.

· Should have experience with risk management and compliance.

· Experience in project management and relationship management is essential.

· Should have very good attention to detail.

The above positions are demanding roles for which the Bank will provide a competitive package for the successful candidate.





Platinum Relationship Manager – Readvertisement

The Position: The role holder will be responsible for providing world class Relationship Management, developing new relationships with high net-worth individuals (HNW) and to maintain already existing relationships, by engaging them, uncovering their needs and providing them with the appropriate products and excellent customer service.

Key Responsibilities:

· Drive profitable revenue and volume growth from a portfolio of HNW customers with a focus on new acquisitions, deepening of existing customer relationships and cross selling thereby increase market and customer share of wallet within KCB.

· Achieve agreed sales targets for new accounts, assets and liabilities by establishing/recruiting new banking relationships, managing and growing existing banking relationships with the high net worth individuals who may include senior management of different corporate companies, local political figures and well known business people.

· Conduct a detailed needs analysis for all existing and potential customers to determine their financial planning needs through proactive calling and customer visits program, and compile reports including names of customers called, meetings held and cross sell opportunities identified and followed through for closure to determine personal sales progress against agreed targets.

· Working with Branch Managers or Advantage Centre Manager, manage and execute innovative micro – marketing plans in the Branch or Centre. Be the Advantage Banking Champion in the branch and region in order to create customer product awareness and offer financial advisory services based on the proposition.

· Manage Advantage customer requests and transactions in compliance to KCB operational guidelines and procedures with zero tolerance to operational risk and frauds.

· Manage advantage customer portfolio at risk and, monitor account migration and provisions to ensure that they are within set acceptable business levels.

· Keep current on business trends and competitor offerings by gathering market intelligence on loans and accounts to maintain a competitive edge. Create a lead base of external target market through networking, customer referrals and attending social events, seminars, trade shows and Industry events.

· Resolve to closure customers complaints and follow up to determine if their complaints were handled satisfactorily.

The Person:

· An undergraduate degree in a Business related field from a recognized institution.

· Possession of professional qualifications in business or graduate degree will be an added advantage.

· Must have at least 6 years’ experience in General banking, and 2 of which should be at management level in an affluent/HNW service sector or retail banking.

· Experience in Sales, Personal/Business/or Retail Banking.

· 2 years’ experience in Relationship Management with a proven track record of client acquisition and management

· Experience Credit Analysis and administration.

· Good understanding of risk, credit policies and procedures is essential.

To be considered your application must be received by 3rd February 2017

The above position is demanding for which the bank will provide a competitive package for the successful candidates.





Business Performance Manager

IRC2429

Full time

Kenya – Nairobi

The Position: Reporting to the Head, Business Performance the role is responsible for managing the team that coordinates the processes of business planning and budgeting, and monitors ongoing business performance including forecasting and reviewing.

Key Responsibilities:

· Assist in the formulation of business forecast and annual operating plan according to the banks strategic plan

· Prepare timely and accurate management reports to facilitate performance monitoring of business trend and profitability

· Perform various analysis on business operating results

· Handle enquiries from business users

· Production of management reporting packs

· Competitor analysis

· Driving enterprise wide analytics

· Coordination of the planning processes across the Group

· Consolidation of plans from subsidiaries

The Person:

For the above position, the successful applicant should have the following:

· A Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Economics, Mathematics, Engineering or related field.

· Professional Qualifications in Accounting- CPAK, ACCA, are required.

· At least 6 years’ experience which should include 5 years’ experience in Financial Analysis and Financial Performance Management.

· Should have good leadership and people management skills.

· Should have very good knowledge of the financial industry and commercial awareness.

· Should have experience with risk management and compliance.

· Experience in project management and relationship management is essential.

· Should have very good attention to detail.

The above positions are demanding roles for which the Bank will provide a competitive package for the successful candidate.





Finance Business Partner, Corporate and Treasury

IRC2430

Full time

Kenya – Nairobi

The Position: Reporting to the Head of Business Performance, this role is responsible managing Corporate and Treasury analytics, providing strategic insights on business performance, supporting the implementation of strategic projects and initiatives, and coordination of the Corporate and Treasury annual budgeting and forecasting processes.

The Finance Business Partner works alongside the Corporate and Treasury analysts to identify value creating initiatives and monitor successful implementation of these.

Key Responsibilities:

· Oversee the business planning and budgeting cycle, including budget development as well as periodic reviews with business unit wide reforecasting.

· Draw reliable and timely financial and non-financial data and information together from a range of sources and provide thorough analysis, insights and options to enable the business to make sound decisions.

· Identify areas for performance improvement in the Corporate and Treasury business and challenge base assumptions

· Prepare budget Management Information and communicate to the Corporate and Treasury team to assist in task prioritization

· Summarize actual performance vs. budget with variance analysis and reforecast of full year performance for the Corporate and Treasury team

· Provide content for company-wide monthly and quarterly reporting, and external reporting and investor presentations

· Define financial monitoring process for initiatives, sourcing reporting data and generating reporting to enable effective management control

· Together with the business unit leaders, undertake thorough strategic and tactical commercial analysis of business opportunities and threats

· Design and deliver ad hoc performance reporting and analytics for a range of business requirements focused on the key drivers of value in the enterprise.

· Building a performance management culture through implementation of robust budgets, metrics and corporate targets

The Person:

For the above position, the successful applicant should have the following:

· A Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Economics, Mathematics, Engineering or related field.

· Professional Qualifications in Accounting- CPAK, ACCA, are required.

· At least 6 years’ experience which should include 5 years’ experience in Financial Analysis and Financial Performance Management.

· Should have at least 2 years’ experience in a Planning / Business development role with strong emphasis in Strategic Management.

· Should have good leadership and people management skills.

· Should have very good knowledge of the financial industry and commercial awareness.

· Should have experience with risk management and compliance.

· Experience in project management and relationship management is essential.

· Should have very good attention to detail.

The above positions are demanding roles for which the Bank will provide a competitive package for the successful candidate.

recruitment@kcb.co.ke . If you believe you can clearly demonstrate your abilities to meet the criteria given above, please submit your application with a detailed CV, stating your current position, remuneration level, e-mail address and telephone contacts quoting the job title/reference in the subject field to

To be considered your application must be received by Friday, 3rd February, 2017

Only short listed candidates will be contacted.

NB: In the event that you are successful, we will require that you provide us with a Certificate of Good Conduct that is not more than 6months old.