Baikoko style! Big b@@ty mama teaches LADIES how to spice up their bedrooms (VIDEO)

Tuesday, 03 January 2017 - Forget Getrude Mungai’s cheap talk on K24 where she lectures women on how to spice up their bedrooms, this big b@@ty woman is the real deal.





She showed women how to spice up their bedroom and it’s so simple.





Just shake it for him and your bedroom will be spiced up.





This is called Baikoko style, that involves moving your waist like Rihanna.





Watch it here.



