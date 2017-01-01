BABU OWINO arrested for storming a Police Station to demand conman CHRIS’ release

...after they started to shout and abuse the officers on duty that he was arrested alongside five others," said police in a statement.





Obure was arrested on Wednesday for threatening to shoot a reveller at a popular restaurant in Kilimani, Nairobi.





Obure, 36, had been on the run as police sought him for allegedly assaulting and misusing his gun at a club in Kilimani area.





He is accused of beating and injuring Ben Alila and his cousin on New Year's Eve and threatening to shoot them.





