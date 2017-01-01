BABU declares war after UHURU banned him from politics! I will be MP by ballot or bullet

Tuesday January 3, 2017 - Student Organisation of Nairobi University (SONU) Leader, Babu Owino, has responded to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s move to bar him from seeking re-election through the 2016 University (Amendment) Act.





The flamboyant SONU leader took to social media to declare his candidature for the Embakasi East Parliamentary seat, saying he won’t be needing SONU chairmanship anymore and President Uhuru Kenyatta can go to hell with it.





Babu Owino exuded..



